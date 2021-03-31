Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Event Might Not Happen Due To THIS Reason!

Countless fans and followers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan are looking forward to the grand pre-release event of the actor's upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Well now, as per the latest buzz on social media, the grand event might not happen as announced earlier by the makers of the film.

Though there is no confirmation regarding the same, rumours are rife that the police have denied permission to conduct the event considering the surge in cases of COVID-19 across India. Let us tell you that the event is supposed to be held on April 3 at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. As per reports the makers have spent around Rs 1 crore for the pre-release of the film. Well, with the latest rumours going viral on social media, only an official confirmation from the makers' side will unveil the reality behind the buzz.

Also, the official guest list of the event is yet to be made official. Reports are rife that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan might grace the big event of Vakeel Saab. Let us tell you that the event is a crucial one for Pawan Kalyan and his fans as the film marks his comeback after almost 3 years. Also, Vakeel Saab is going to be the first big film starring a superstar to release post the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film will hit the screen on April 9. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna.

