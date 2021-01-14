Vakeel Saab Teaser Featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan To Be Out Today At 6.03 PM

The day has finally arrived. One of the highly anticipated updates of Vakeel Saab will be out today. On the very special occasion of Sankranti, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer will be unveiling the teaser of the courtroom drama at 6.03 pm.

Fans and followers of Power Star are highly thrilled and literally can't keep calm as they gear up to witness the teaser. The elated fans are now trending #MakeWayForVakeelSaab to celebrate the teaser release of the film.

For the uninitiated, Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback in the Tollywood industry through Vakeel Saab after a 3-year long break. Though the star broke many hearts when he announced his decision to quit films to enter politics, his comeback to the industry has indeed brought tears of joy to his zillion fans who call themselves Pawanists.

Well, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Pawan Star will be reprising Big B's role in the Telugu version, which is directed by Venu Sriram. On the other hand, Nivetha Thomas will take up the role of Taapsee Pannu.

Shruti Haasan is reportedly playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film. The courtroom also featuring Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. S Thaman is composing music for the film, while the camera is cranked by PS Vinod.

The movie also has a Tamil remake, Nerkonda Paarvai featuring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam in important roles.

