Vakeel Saab Worldwide Pre-Release Business: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is All Set To Rule Hearts And The Box Office!

After almost 3 years, Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be making his comeback to films with Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. Considering his loyal fan following, the courtroom drama which is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink, is expected to take the box office by storm. Notably, Vakeel Saab also marks the second big film starring a superstar to hit the theatres post COVID-19 lockdown after Nagarjuna's Wild Dog.

Starring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles, the film revolves around sexual violence against women and the stereotypical perspective of a section of society. Kalyan plays the role of an unapologetic lawyer in the film. The actor's never-seen-before avatar has already turned many heads post the teaser and trailer release of the film. Notably, he will be reprising the role of senior actor Amitabh Bachchan from Pink in the Telugu version.

Well, Vakeel Saab has done a tremendous job with its pre-release business. As per reports, the high-octane courtroom drama has acquired Rs 26 crore, Rs 13 crore and Rs 10.5 crore from Nizam, Ceded and Uttarandhra respectively. The film's total collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is said to be Rs 79.35 crore, which is impressive. With rest of India and overseas business, Vakeel Saab has acquired Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively. Notably, the worldwide business of the film sums up to Rs 89.85 crore.

Nizam: Rs 26 crore

Ceded: Rs 13 crore

UA (Uttarandhra): Rs10.5 crore

Guntur: Rs 7.5 crore

East: Rs 7 crore

West: Rs 6 crore

Krishna: Rs 6 crore

Nellore: Rs 3.35 crore

AP/TS: Rs 79.35 crore

ROI: Rs 5.5 crore

Overseas: Rs 5 crore

Worldwide: Rs 89.85 crore

Well, with a terrific pre-release business and fans eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres to get a glimpse of their idol Pawan Kalyan after a long hiatus, looks like Vakeel Saab is definitely going to be a treat to look forward to.

Jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film will also feature Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. PS Vinod has cranked the camera for Vakeel Saab, which has music composed by S Thaman.

