Acharya Release: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi’s Film To Get Postponed Yet Again?

After RRR and Radhe Shyam's postponement, we now have our complete attention towards the soon to release biggie Acharya. As per the previous official announcement by the makers, the social drama will hit the cinemas on February 4. However, looks like the film starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi might get postponed owing to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of now, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed night curfews. Moreover, theatres and multiplexes are functioning with 50 per cent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements in the state. On the other hand, there are no such restrictions in Telangana, which might help low budget Telugu movies that are releasing this week, especially on the occasion of Sankranti. Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, Acharya's makers are considering a release postponement. Reportedly, the film will now hit the theatres in summer 2022 and an official confirmation will be made soon. If the latest rumour about Acharya turns out true, it will surely disappoint Ram Charan fans, who are already heartbroken over the release postponement of RRR. With the postponement, the film will surely incur a loss, however, the makers are left with no other option than to defer the release date, especially at this point in time.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra (special appearance), Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Launched in October 2019, the entertainer's principal photography took place in January 2020. Notably, the production process of the film was highly affected by the first wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, apart from RRR and Acharya, Ram Charan also has #RC15. As for Chiranjeevi, he has a slew of exciting projects like Godfather, Bhola Shankar and a yet-to-be-titled film of KS Ravindra.