Adipurush Delayed? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Opts Out Of Sankranthi Race Due To Backlash

According to some media reports, Prabhas's Adipurush has opted out of the Pongal race. The film's teaser was launched on October 2 in Ayodhya and is said to be skipping the earlier locked release date of January 12, 2023. Reports have it that Adipurush will now release on some other date.

The date has not yet been finalised, but if rumours are to be believed, the film's release will be delayed following a severe backlash for its "poor" VFX. Adipurush, which is a modern day adaptation of the Hindu mythology Ramayana, has also been accused of misrepresenting the culture by several social media users. Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Rama in Adipurush.

The film was previously set to hit theatres on January 12.

As per a report by Track Tollywood, Adipurush's makers have decided to delay the film's release owing to a big clash with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya and NBK's Veera Simha Reddy. It was also supposed to face a clash at the box-office with Tamil big-shots like Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu. Both Tamil films are slated for the same weekend release. Reportedly, Adipurush makers don't want a competition with these films. Check out the tweet here

Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers, it is speculated that the film might opt for a summer 2023 release now. Talking about the same, trade expert and producer Girish Johar tweeted, "Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for a mid Summer 2023 release."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Sunny Singh essaying the role of Lakshman. The mythological drama, considered Prabhas's career's biggest film, has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Audiences were disappointed with the film's VFX, comparing it with an "animation film". While the costumes and looks of Hindu deities have also received huge criticism.

Director Om Raut, reacting to the backlash, said, "I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can't bring it down to a mobile phone, that's an environment I can't control."