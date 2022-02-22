Bheemla Nayak Pre-Release Business: Pawan Kalyan Starrer's Worldwide Theatrical Rights Sold For Rs 108 Crore?

Pawan Kalyan's latest outing Bheemla Nayak is all set to woo the audience. The power-packed action entertainer will finally release on February 25 (Friday). The film's trailer was released on Monday and received immense response from all quarters.

Though the update was supposed to release during the pre-release event of the film scheduled on Monday, the ceremony was postponed owing to the demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who breathed his last following a massive heart attack. If the ongoing buzz is anything to go by, Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event might take place either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Well, ahead of its release, the film has made headlines for a bumper reason. According to reports, the film has done a massive pre-release business of Rs 108 Crore (worldwide). Domestically, the theatrical rights were sold for Rs 89.65 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which itself defines the power of Pawan Kalyan's stardom in the Telugu states. The film did a massive business in Nizam and Ceded, where it made Rs 35 Crore and Rs 17 Crore respectively. On the other hand, from the rest of India and overseas, the film acquired Rs 9 crore each.

Here's The Worldwide Pre-Release Business Report Of Bheemla Nayak

Nizam: Rs 35 Crore

Ceded: Rs 17 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 9.2 Crore

Guntur: Rs 7.2 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 6.4 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 5.6 Crore

Krishna: Rs 6 Crore

Nellore: Rs 3.25 Crore

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 89.65 Crore

Rest of India: Rs 9 Crore

Overseas: Rs 9 Crore

Worldwide: Rs 107.65 Crore

Well, going by the massive pre-release business of Bheemla Nayak, it might fetch a record-breaking box office collection when it finally releases in theatres. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the action thriller has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakni, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon playing crucial roles.