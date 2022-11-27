Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rajsekhar Packs The Bags & Leaves The House In The 12th Week Episode

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
has
almost
come
to
an
end
with
just
a
couple
of
weeks
left
to
the
finale.
The
housemates
are
all
content
and
filled
with
new
energy
after
meeting
their
respective
family
members
during
the
week.
Rajsekhar
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
This
week's
elimination
episode
sent
home
Raj
AKA
Rajsekhar
from
the
game
show.
Though
earlier
it
was
speculated
that
Rohit
will
be
sent
home,
it
was
later
leaked
that
Raj
has
been
evicted
in
the
12th
week.
Raj
is
a
model
and
didn't
have
a
showcase
of
himself
to
the
public
until
this
show
happened.
The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
has
given
him
a
new
platform
and
made
him
a
public
figure.
Raj
maintained
low-key
profile
inside
the
house
and
couldn't
make
any
impact
on
the
viewers.
Until
now,
Abhinayasri,
Shaani,
Neha,
Arohi,
Chanti,
Surya,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Vasanthi,
Baladitya,
Marina,
and
Geetu
were
evicted
from
the
house
over
the
last
12
weeks.
Now,
Revanth,
Srihan,
Rohit,
Sri
Satya,
Adi
Reddy,
Faima,
Keerthi,
and
Inaya
are
inside
the
house
and
competing
to
reach
the
semi-finals.
Revanth
and
Inaya
are
being
speculated
as
the
possible
winners
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
season.
They
have
huge
public
support,
and
they
are
always
in
nominations.
Fortunately
for
them,
public
votes
are
many.
Meanwhile
a
section
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
viewers
are
disappointed
about
the
season
and
its
contestants.
Most
of
them
opine
that
the
season
is
scripted
and
is
going
to
make
Revanth
the
winner.
On
the
other
hand,
Revanth
always
is
projecting
his
hot-headedness
and
rude
behaviour.
