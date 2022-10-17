Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Eliminations: Here's The List Of All Contestants Who Got Evicted From The House!

This article contains the list of evictions in Bigg Bogg Telugu Season 6. The most recent week's elimination is at the top, and the earlier weeks follow.

Week 6

Sudeepa

Sudeepa Raparthi AKA Pinky was the sixth contestant to come out of the house. She was famous through her character Pinky in Venkatesh's Nuvu Naku Nachav movie and went on to star in several other films as a sidekick. She stayed away from the industry after her wedding but has been approached for this game show which she accepted. Sudeepa became one of the most-loved contestants on the Bigg Boss 6 show but unfortunately, due to the low number of public votes, she was evicted from the house.

Week 5

Chalaki Chanti

Chalaki Chanti, who appeared in several Tollywood films as a comedian has entered the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house as one of the contestants, who was expected to create entertainment. The actor tried to mingle and do his bit in the game show but failed in grabbing screen time for himself.

Upon being nominated as the contestant who shouldn't contest as a captain throughout the season, Chanti lost his interest and refrained from doing any tasks in the house. He even protested by not consuming food and self-nominated himself for eviction. Eventually, Chanti came out of the house in the fifth week.

Week 4

Arohi was eliminated after the fourth week. She mentioned the following people as honest: Shrihan, Balaaditya, Keerthi, Surya, Vasanthi, Rohit, and Marina. She named the following as dishonest: Sudeepa, Geetu, Sri Satya, Inaya, Revanth, and Chanti.

Week 3

Vasanthi and Neha were in the danger zone toward the end of the episode. Vasanthi was saved, and Neha was evicted.

After Neha saw her memories video, she was asked to label five people a dhammu and five as dhummu. She went with the dhummu list first and included the following: Inaya, Revanth, Arohi, Geetu, Arjun, and Vasanthi. She requested Nag to allow her to name six people. Then she went on to mention the dhammu list and it included the following: Chanti, Sudeepa, Bala Aditya, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, and Rajsekhar.

Week 2

A double elimination was announced on week 2, due to the contestants being lethargic and not participating as much as they were expected to. Nagarjuna chose 9 contestants for elimination, and disregarded the already existing nominations.

On Saturday episode, Shaani was evicted, and on Sunday episode Abhinayashree was evicted.

Abhinayashree was asked to name some housemates some as honest or dishonest. Under honest, she mentioned Faima, Surya, Bala Aditya, Chanti, and Sri Satya. Under dishonest, she mentioned Revanth. The episode concluded with that.

Week 1

Arohi, Abhinaya, and Inaya were in the danger zone. Arohi was saved and then other two had to go through a task to find out whether they were safe. Both of them were declared safe.

Nagarjuna said that because this is the first week, he wanted to avoid elimination, and he iterated that this does not necessarily apply to all seasons, and he was talking about the current season alone.