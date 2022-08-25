Karthikeya 2 Day 12 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil-Chandoo Mondeti's Film Performs Great!

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha scored a blockbuster hit in the form of his latest socio-fantasy film Karthikeya 2. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, albiet taking some cinematic liberties, the film, which banked on the logic and reason behind history and mythology, had managed to win appreciation from the viewers all over the country.

Initially, the movie was to be released in Telugu alone. Given the ongoing trend, the makers have decided to dub the movie into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie surprised all when it picked up by the end of the release day in the northern belt. The number of shows and theatres have increased by two or three times, following the positive word-of-mouth.

Karthika, who is a doctor by profession, is an inquisitive person who demands answers. He is joined by an archaeologist's granddaughter Mugdha, who embark on a journey to find the anklet that holds answers to all the modern-day problems and belongs to none other than Lord Krishna.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.18 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Total 12 Days Collection: Rs 25.95 Crore

Karthikeya 2 will have a sequel where the protagonist will be seen touring around Greece looking for answers to a key that opens a secret chamber buried deep in the Atlantic ocean. The movie's climax left the viewers asking for more.

The movie also stars Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi, KS Sridhar, Venkatesh Mummidi, and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha among others in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners. The movie is estimated to have made close to Rs 100 Crore against a budget of about Rs 30 Crore.