Karthikeya 2 Update: First Look Motion Poster of Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Is Out!

A sequel to the 2014 mystery thriller Karthikeya, Karthikeya-2 is in the last leg of its post-production. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the supernatural thriller has actor Nikhil Siddhartha reprising his role.

The makers of the film have released the first motion poster of Karthikeya 2 on June 1, kickstarting the film's promotions ahead of its theatrical release On July 22, 2022.

The film revolves around Karthikeya's pursuit of the truth and tatva of Lord Sri Krishna. The film has incidents that date back to 5000 years. While Nikhil will be seen as a Doctor, just like in the previous one, Anupam Kher, who was roped in for a crucial role will be seen playing the character of Dhanwanthary. Anupama Parameswaran will be seen as Devasana AKA Devi. Actress Swati Reddy is also part of the film.

Although being made in Telugu, the film will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The shooting was affected by the pandemic and the team began working on the film after the inevitable gap. The unit shot in parts of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in India and traveled to Spain, Portugal, and Greece for filming the final schedule.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "Our Movie #Karthikeya2 will release in the 5 languages of Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. This July22 in Theatres....

Come Join us on this Epic Divine Journey, (sic)."

Karthikeya was a super hit in 2014 and minted money for the makers. Against a budget of Rs 6 Crore, Karthikeya made something around Rs 20 Crore.

Kaala Bhairava, son of MM Keeravani is scoring music for the film. The movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under Abishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners.