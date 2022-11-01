Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Project K To Lock Horns With Salman Khan's Eid 2024 Release

Nag Ashwin's most-awaited film, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Project K, is likely to have an Eid 2024 release. As per a report by Pinkvilla, if team Nag Ashwin follows through with the Eid 2024 release plans, the action thriller will compete with Salman Khan at the box-office. If reports are to be believed, Project K makers are eyeing on to lock Eid 2024 weekend for the film's release.

Project K, which is currently filming, will likely wrap the shoots by either the end of 2022 or at the beginning of next year. Right after the filling is finished, the team will start post-production and focus on the VFX. Based on this timeline, the movie might hit the theatres in the summer of 2024.

A source close to the film's development informed the publication, "Project K shoot is expected to be completed by end of this year / early 2023 and then, Nag Ashwin and his entire team will sit down on the post-production. It's a high-on VFX film, as the entire drama unfolds in the futuristic timeline."

"The team has created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. They will take almost a year for post-production and VFX work and bring the film to the cinema halls in Summer 2024," the source added.

Project K is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. The sources said that the team is aware of the expectations from the movie and they are leaving no stone unturned to create one of India's biggest spectacles. The sources further added, "The idea at the moment is to bring the film during the Eid 2024 weekend. It's a week full of holidays as 2024 will see Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami falling in a span of 7 days."

Salman Khan is well-known for reserving the Eid weekend for his films. Therefore, he is thinking of locking in Eid 2024 for his action film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Meanwhile, both actors' teams have not addressed these reports yet.

Speaking of the two superstars, Prabhas is gearing up for his next release, Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. Inspired by the Ramayana, the film is scheduled for a January 2023 release. On the other hand, Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.