Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Kalaavathi Becomes South India’s Most Viewed Song On YouTube, Surpasses Oo Antava

Not too long ago, S Thaman, composer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released the film's first single 'Kalaavathi' with a heavy heart. For the unversed, the song was leaked two days ahead of the announced release date and the celebrated music director had expressed his disappointment stating that the leak has broken his heart. Thaman also revealed in his audio clips that the song was leaked by one of his team members, expressing that the person should understand that he has wasted the money, energy and hard work of thousands of people who have worked day and night for it.

Well, after much contemplation, the team finally decided to release the song on February 13, ahead of Valentine's Day, and now 'Kalaavathi' is ruling the charts like no other. Yes, you read that right! The song has now become the most viewed South Indian song on YouTube in 20 hours+. At the time of writing, the song has crossed 13.27 million views on the video streaming platform. Mahesh Babu's "Kalaavati' has surpassed the record of his contemporary Allu Arjun's 'Oo Antava Oo Antava' (from Pushpa: The Rise) which had garnered 12.39 views in a day. Following 'Oo Antava' is 'La La Bheemla', 'Saana Kastam' and 'Saami Saami' with 10.20, 10.16 and 9.06 million views respectively.

Check Out The List Of Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Songs On YouTube

Kalaavathi: 13.27 M

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava: 12.39 M

La La Bheemla: 10.20 M

Saana Kastam 10.16 M

Saami Saami: 9.06 M

Daakko Daakko Meka: 8.32 M

Bheemla Nayak: 8.28 M

Mind Block: 7.87 M

Ramuloo Ramulaa 7.39 M

Naatu Naatu 7.36 M

Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Romantic Number From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Wins The Internet

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song Video Leaked Online

Well, with a few more hours remaining for the song to clock 24 hours run on the streaming platform, 'Kalaavathi' is expected to weave magic. The breezy romantic number featuring Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh has surely garnered hearts, all thanks to their surreal chemistry, the leading actors' on-screen presence, Mahesh's dance prowess, pleasing visuals and of course vocals by Sid Sriram and the beautiful chorus.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment.