Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Want Inaya To Win The Trophy; Support Pours In From All Corners!

Inaya
Sultana
became
popular
with
her
participation
in
the
Bigg
Boss
6
game
show.
She
entered
the
house
with
zero
expectations
and
hoped
to
make
it
useful
to
build
her
career.
The
viewers
had
no
idea
who
she
was,
when
she
entered
the
house.
But
she
sprung
a
surprise
to
every
one
with
her
attitude
and
behaviour
that
impressed
many.
Inaya
Sultana's
dance
video
with
director
Ram
Gopal
Varma
on
her
birthday
is
what
got
her
the
opportunity
to
take
part
in
the
show.
Inaya
left
her
family
following
her
father's
death
and
reached
Hyderabad
in
search
of
modelling
and
acting
opportunities.
She
has
been
featured
in
small
roles
in
films
made
on
low
budget.
However,
with
her
dance
video,
she
stole
the
limelight
as
well
as
the
wrath
of
her
family
members,
who
allegedly
disowned
her.
Inaya
is
a
strong-willed
person,
and
she
rightly
gave
back
to
anybody
who
argues
with
her,
even
if
it
is
foolish.
Inaya
is
one
of
the
contestants
in
the
house
who
gets
nominated
every
week
and
saved
too.
She
is
known
for
her
transparency,
childishness
and
no-frills
attitude.
At
first,
viewers
thought
Inaya
would
leave
the
house
in
the
first
two
weeks
but
surprisingly,
Inaya
stood
her
ground
and
not
only
did
she
manage
to
make
her
mark
but
gained
true
fans
and
supporters
through
the
show.
Over
a
couple
of
days,
the
social
media
has
been
raving
about
Revanth
and
Inaya
becoming
the
possible
winners
of
the
season.
Many
took
Inaya's
side
and
wished
her
to
become
the
winner.
She
is
honest,
genuine,
and
straight
forward,
opine
the
viewers.
They
have
been
casting
votes
and
messages
in
support
of
Inaya.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
here: