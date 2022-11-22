Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Want Inaya To Win The Trophy; Support Pours In From All Corners!

Inaya Sultana Photo Credit: Star Maa

Inaya Sultana became popular with her participation in the Bigg Boss 6 game show. She entered the house with zero expectations and hoped to make it useful to build her career. The viewers had no idea who she was, when she entered the house. But she sprung a surprise to every one with her attitude and behaviour that impressed many.

Inaya Sultana's dance video with director Ram Gopal Varma on her birthday is what got her the opportunity to take part in the show. Inaya left her family following her father's death and reached Hyderabad in search of modelling and acting opportunities. She has been featured in small roles in films made on low budget. However, with her dance video, she stole the limelight as well as the wrath of her family members, who allegedly disowned her.

Inaya is a strong-willed person, and she rightly gave back to anybody who argues with her, even if it is foolish. Inaya is one of the contestants in the house who gets nominated every week and saved too. She is known for her transparency, childishness and no-frills attitude. At first, viewers thought Inaya would leave the house in the first two weeks but surprisingly, Inaya stood her ground and not only did she manage to make her mark but gained true fans and supporters through the show.

Over a couple of days, the social media has been raving about Revanth and Inaya becoming the possible winners of the season. Many took Inaya's side and wished her to become the winner. She is honest, genuine, and straight forward, opine the viewers.

They have been casting votes and messages in support of Inaya. Take a look at a few here:

