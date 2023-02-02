Tollywood Veteran Director Sagar Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Another
death
of
a
veteran
Telugu
director
sent
the
Tollywood
industry
into
a
gloomy
mode.
Born
as
Vidya
Sagar
Reddy,
director
Sagar(70)
died
due
to
a
prolonged
illness
at
his
home
in
Chennai
on
February
2.
The
director
was
born
in
Nidamarru
village,
Guntur
district,
Andhra
Pradesh.
He
began
his
career
as
an
editing
assistant
and
became
a
successful
director
in
the
year
1990.
Tollywood's
notable
director
Srinu
Vaitla
began
his
directing
career
as
an
assistant
under
Sagar.
Tollywood
Director
Sagar
Sagar
has
several
super
successful
films
to
his
credit
as
a
director
which
include
Superstar
Krishna's
Amma
Donga,
Khaidi
Brothers,
Ramasakkanodu,
Action
No.1,
Ravi
Teja's
Anveshana,
Osi
Na
Maradala,
Daaku
among
others.
He
was
first
given
an
opportunity
to
direct
a
film
starring
actor
VK
Naresh,
Vijaya
Nirmala's
son
alongside
Vijaya
Shanthi
in
'Rakasi
Loya'
that
was
released
in
1990.
In
addition,
due
to
his
seniority
and
network,
the
directors'
association
also
elected
him
as
the
president
three
times.
Sagar
trended
on
the
video
streaming
platform
YouTube
recently
for
his
interviews
with
private
news
channels
about
the
heroes,
actresses,
and
films
he
directed.
He
shared
his
experiences
of
working
with
Soundarya,
Amani,
Heera,
Nagma,
Jayachitra,
and
Indraja
among
others.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:28 [IST]