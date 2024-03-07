Kalki 2898 AD: UNSEEN PIC Of Prabhas & Disha Patani From A Song Shoot In Italy Goes VIRAL; Seen It Yet?

Photo Credit:

Prabhas, the pan-India star is currently juggling between the sets of his two upcoming films which include the most prestigious production titled 'KALKI 2898 AD.' The movie is in the news for its exciting back-to-back updates. The team is finishing up the filming of the remaining work and has returned to India from Italy, recently.

Bollywood siren Disha Patani is also part of the film's renowned crew, which is going to be the biggest and most remarkable movie of her entire career in the film industry. The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes information from the locations that she has been shooting for Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas under the direction of Nag Ashwin.

As per the updates posted by the actress herself, she touched down back in India from Italy, after finishing shooting for what is rumoured to be a song, featuring Prabhas along with her. She posted a picture on her Instagram saying that she is back in India.

Disha Patani & Prabhas' Picture From Italy Goes Viral

The recent image of Prabhas and Disha Patani is from the location and the duo is all smiles and quite cheerful, if we can say it from the looks. Clad in their costumes specially curated for the purpose, both of them looked wrapped in warmers with a beautiful turquoise sea and mountains as their backdrop. Fans of Prabhas are making the picture viral.

If the post-production VFX work comes back satisfactorily, the makers are strictly going to release the movie on May 9 this year. However, depending on the quality of the work, the decision on Kalki 2898 AD postponement will be made.

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.