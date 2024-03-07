Kalki 2898 AD: UNSEEN PIC Of Prabhas & Disha Patani From A Song Shoot In Italy Goes VIRAL; Seen It Yet?

Prabhas,
the
pan-India
star
is
currently
juggling
between
the
sets
of
his
two
upcoming
films
which
include
the
most
prestigious
production
titled
'KALKI
2898
AD.'
The
movie
is
in
the
news
for
its
exciting
back-to-back
updates.
The
team
is
finishing
up
the
filming
of
the
remaining
work
and
has
returned
to
India
from
Italy,
recently.
Bollywood
siren
Disha
Patani
is
also
part
of
the
film's
renowned
crew,
which
is
going
to
be
the
biggest
and
most
remarkable
movie
of
her
entire
career
in
the
film
industry.
The
actress
has
been
sharing
behind-the-scenes
information
from
the
locations
that
she
has
been
shooting
for
Kalki
2898
AD
with
Prabhas
under
the
direction
of
Nag
Ashwin.
As
per
the
updates
posted
by
the
actress
herself,
she
touched
down
back
in
India
from
Italy,
after
finishing
shooting
for
what
is
rumoured
to
be
a
song,
featuring
Prabhas
along
with
her.
She
posted
a
picture
on
her
Instagram
saying
that
she
is
back
in
India.
Disha
Patani
&
Prabhas'
Picture
From
Italy
Goes
Viral
The
recent
image
of
Prabhas
and
Disha
Patani
is
from
the
location
and
the
duo
is
all
smiles
and
quite
cheerful,
if
we
can
say
it
from
the
looks.
Clad
in
their
costumes
specially
curated
for
the
purpose,
both
of
them
looked
wrapped
in
warmers
with
a
beautiful
turquoise
sea
and
mountains
as
their
backdrop.
Fans
of
Prabhas
are
making
the
picture
viral.
If
the
post-production
VFX
work
comes
back
satisfactorily,
the
makers
are
strictly
going
to
release
the
movie
on
May
9
this
year.
However,
depending
on
the
quality
of
the
work,
the
decision
on
Kalki
2898
AD
postponement
will
be
made.
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
including
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.