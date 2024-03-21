Om Bheem Bush Theatrical Business: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Film Makes Profit For Makers

Om
Bheem
Bush
Worldwide
Theatrical
Business:
For
Om
Bheem
Bush,
the
'Brochevarevaru
Ra'
trio
has
come
together
for
the
second
time
with
some
spook
and
much
more
fun.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
tomorrow
March
22
worldwide.
The
expectations
on
the
film
are
quite
high,
following
the
hilarious
and
intriguing
trailer.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
good
for
nothing
but
want
to
become
rich
by
making
instant
money.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
secure
the
treasure
chests
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
an
out-and-out
entertainer
with
two
blocks
in
the
first
half
and
three
blocks
in
the
second
half
loaded
with
bone-tickling
comedy.
The
movie
is
going
to
be
a
full
Paisa
Vasool.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Worldwide
Theatrical
Business
Here
is
a
small
detail
about
the
worldwide
valued
theatrical
business
of
Om
Bheem
Bush.
Nizam:
Rs
3
Crore
Ceeded:
Rs
1
Crore
Andhra:
Rs
4
Crore
AP
&
TS:
Rs
8
Crore
Karnataka,
Rest
Of
India
&
Overseas:
Rs
1.2
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Business:
Rs
9.30
Crore
Break-Even
Target:
Rs
10
Crore
As
per
the
trade
analysts,
the
theatrical
business
value
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
about
Rs
9.30
Crore
and
if
the
movie's
share
value
touches
Rs
10
Crore,
it
will
become
another
clean
hit
for
Tollywood
in
2024.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.