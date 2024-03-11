SHOCKING Viral Video: Allu Arjun Fans Brutally Assault Prabhas Fan, Demand 'Jai Allu Arjun' Chant

Allu
Arjun
Fans
Viral
Video:
A
disturbing
video
has
surfaced
on
social
media
showing
alleged
fans
of
Telugu
superstar
Allu
Arjun
brutally
attacking
a
man
in
Bengaluru.
In
the
footage,
they
can
be
seen
assaulting
the
man
while
demanding
he
chant
'Jai
Allu
Arjun.'
The
victim
appears
bloodied
with
facial
injuries,
with
the
incident
occurring
near
KR
Puram
in
the
city.
ALLU
ARJUN
BEATS
PRABHAS
FAN
FOR
SHOCKING
REASON
The
video
was
shared
by
a
social
media
user
on
X
(formerly
known
as
Twitter),
prompting
calls
for
action
from
the
Bengaluru
police.
While
the
cause
of
the
altercation
remains
unclear,
unverified
reports
suggest
the
victim
may
be
a
Prabhas
fan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Meanwhile,
Allu
Arjun
is
currently
in
Vizag
filming
for
his
upcoming
movie,
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule.
A
recent
video
surfaced
online
showing
the
superstar
warmly
greeting
hundreds
of
fans
lining
the
streets
of
Vizag.
He
was
showered
with
flowers
as
the
crowd
cheered
to
welcome
him.
Reportedly,
the
final
phase
of
shooting
for
Pushpa
2
is
underway,
with
recent
reports
indicating
the
completion
of
a
massive
'Gangammathalli
Jathara'
scene.
This
scene,
said
to
be
a
song
sequence
with
elements
of
action
and
emotion,
reportedly
took
35
days
to
shoot,
with
an
estimated
expenditure
of
Rs
50
crores.
In
addition
to
Allu
Arjun,
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule
features
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Fahad
Fazil
in
lead
roles.
There
are
also
reports
of
Sanjay
Dutt
making
a
special
appearance,
though
no
official
confirmation
has
been
provided.
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule
is
scheduled
to
release
in
theaters
on
August
15,
2024.
UPCOMING
FILMS
OF
PRABHAS
Prabhas,
who
was
last
seen
in
Salaar
has
several
interesting
projects
in
his
kitty
including
Nag
Ashwin's
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film,
Kalki
2898
AD,
co-starring
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani.
He
has
also
signed
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Spirit.