Akshay Kumar's Kesari FIRST DAY (Opening Day) Box Office Collection Report!

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"Take everyone in your home to watch this film specially Kids, they must know about this glorious chapter of our history which is unfortunately not in the books. I thank @DharmaMovies & team #kesari for making the his film. Box office se upar hai yeh picture. Salute to SIKHS."

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

"#Kesari is the #Border of this millennium. With high octane sequences that keep the adrenaline flowing, it has a terrific second half that is unstoppable. An hour long climax takes your breath away. Brilliant direction in this part of the film makes it a MUST WATCH - ⭐⭐⭐⭐"

Joginder Tuteja‏ @Tutejajoginder

"#Kesari is going riotous in the evening and night shows. The film is heading towards ~20 crore first day. Amazing, since majority of theatres opened only after 3 PM and the entire morning and early afternoon were lost. Won't be surprising if the film hits 100 crore by Sunday!"

RAJ BANSAL @rajbansal9

"#Kesari is turning out to be a Rainbow of colours at the Box Office. Its House Full across India. Heading for a huge numbers on Day1."

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"#Kesari is MINDBLOWING. Unprecedented saga of Valour, Patriotism & Courage. One of the finest battle film made in India. @akshaykumar roars like a lion, his career best film,what an act. Director Anuragh singh is ARRIVED. This film will make every INDIAN PROUD Rating-🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟."

Komal Nahta‏ @KomalNahta

"#Kesari will add colour to the box-office this Holi. The Akshay Kumar starrer is a box-office winner and will join the 100-crore club pretty fast. " [sic]

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

"#Kesari has @akshaykumar roaring loud like never before. He has done some exceptional films in the recent past, most of which have been realistic. However this one is all about heroism and this is where he brings in terrific energy. It is fab to see him roar with his eyes. Superb."