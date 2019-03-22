English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar's Kesari FIRST DAY (Opening Day) Box Office Collection Report!

    By
    |

    Yesterday (March 21), on the eve of Holi, Karan Johar-Akshay Kumar's Kesari hit the theatres and the film has been heaping praises owing to Akshay's stellar performance. Speaking of box office, trade analyst predicts that the film would have easily earned ₹ 20 crores on its opening day; all credit goes to positive reviews and major thumbs-ups from the movie-goers.

    Meanwhile, read what trade analysts and movie experts have to say about Kesari..

    Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

    "Take everyone in your home to watch this film specially Kids, they must know about this glorious chapter of our history which is unfortunately not in the books. I thank @DharmaMovies & team #kesari for making the his film. Box office se upar hai yeh picture. Salute to SIKHS."

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

    "#Kesari is the #Border of this millennium. With high octane sequences that keep the adrenaline flowing, it has a terrific second half that is unstoppable. An hour long climax takes your breath away. Brilliant direction in this part of the film makes it a MUST WATCH - ⭐⭐⭐⭐"

    Joginder Tuteja‏ @Tutejajoginder

    "#Kesari is going riotous in the evening and night shows. The film is heading towards ~20 crore first day. Amazing, since majority of theatres opened only after 3 PM and the entire morning and early afternoon were lost. Won't be surprising if the film hits 100 crore by Sunday!"

    RAJ BANSAL @rajbansal9

    "#Kesari is turning out to be a Rainbow of colours at the Box Office. Its House Full across India. Heading for a huge numbers on Day1."

    Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

    "#Kesari is MINDBLOWING. Unprecedented saga of Valour, Patriotism & Courage. One of the finest battle film made in India. @akshaykumar roars like a lion, his career best film,what an act. Director Anuragh singh is ARRIVED. This film will make every INDIAN PROUD Rating-🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟."

    Komal Nahta‏ @KomalNahta

    "#Kesari will add colour to the box-office this Holi. The Akshay Kumar starrer is a box-office winner and will join the 100-crore club pretty fast. " [sic]

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

    "#Kesari has @akshaykumar roaring loud like never before. He has done some exceptional films in the recent past, most of which have been realistic. However this one is all about heroism and this is where he brings in terrific energy. It is fab to see him roar with his eyes. Superb."

    Akshay Kumar's Kesari Full Movie LEAKED ONLINE!

    Read more about: akshay kumar box office
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 2:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue