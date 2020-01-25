Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Sails Past Rs 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Tanhaji में Ajay Devgan के साथ तूलना होन पर Saif Ali Khan का जवाब |FilmiBeat

Ajay Devgn's historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its victory run at the box office. The movie, which hit the theatrical screens on January 10, has now hit the double century within its third week of theatrical release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn's highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz."

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

His next tweet read, "#Tanhaji benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 6 ₹ 125 cr: Day 8 ₹ 150 cr: Day 10 ₹ 175 cr: Day 11 ₹ 200 cr: Day 15 #India biz."

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Recently while peaking about the film's success with Mid-day, Ajay Devgn pointed out that even though the month of January is often considered a "jinx for movies", things had gone fairly well for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

He even opened up about building a franchise out of Tanhaji and told the tabloid, "The unsung warrior franchise has now found feet. These are real stories that need to reach far and wide. My production house is committed to this franchise, though as an actor, I may not be in every film. Regardless of my presence in the films, we won't compromise on the scale and technology. We will have bigger budgets."

Meanwhile, the Om Raut directorial has been declared tax-free in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

After the Maharashtra government declared the film tax-free in Maharashtra, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page and tweeted, "Thank you Uddhav Thackeray Ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, who played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal Empire. The film starred Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Udaybhan.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan Roar Loud In This Epic Battle

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark At The Box Office!