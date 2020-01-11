Chhapaak First-Day Box Office: Deepika Padukone's Film Collects Decent Numbers

After the stupendous success of Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Meghna Gulzar's next, Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone released in theatres on January 10, 2020. Based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, the Padmaavat star's performance in the film has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

As per a report in Box Office India, the social drama minted around Rs. 4.75 crore on its first day of release. The report further states that the morning collections were decent and trade experts expected a growth in the evening but it failed to pick up pace. With great reviews pouring in from critics, Chhapaak is expected to pick up business over the weekend.

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

Neetu Kumar @neetukumar02 "Just watched #Chhapaak. It's an emotional and Heart Wrenching film. #Chappak shows acid attack surviver's pain, courage and fight. @deepikapadukone is outstanding. Superb Direction, impressive Screen play. Must Watch and Inspiring film.#ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone." Dhruvesh Shah @DhruveshShahXXX "I have no words for @deepikapadukone‘s acting #ChhapaakNot even for a second I felt she was acting & that proves her mettle as an artist. I second meghna that there couldn't be anyone else then Deepika enacting @TheLaxmiAgarwaljourney so gracefully#ChhapaakReview." Ishita Das @iishita20 "ChhapaakReview #Chhapaak Heart wrenching & inspiring story of Laxmi Aggarwal who fought against the odds. Brave attempt @deepikapadukone Chhapaak- brings powerful social commentary,highlighting the issues & crimes which exists in our society and this crimes must be stopped." Jahridebbarma @jahridebbarma · "What a film it was!!!No one could do better than ur performance @deepikapadukone in this wonderful,inspiring,angering and motivational film #chhapak..This is one of her's best film and i believe she will do even more in the days to come...#ChhapaakReview #5stars."

(All social media posts are unedited)

Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Stands Brave In This Story Of Triumph Over Tragedy

Congress Leaders Buy 920 Chhapaak Tickets; Shashi Tharoor Says 'It Is To Support Deepika Padukone'