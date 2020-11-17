Laxmii Worldwide Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Unstoppable At Overseas Box Office
Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's horror comedy Laxmii released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. At the same time, the Raghava Lawrence directorial also hit the big screens in certain overseas markets that have reopened theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic. Laxmii released in theatres in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. It is the first big ticket film to release in selected overseas market since March 2020.
Though Laxmii was panned by the critics, the film has set the cash registers ringing in the overseas market.
Laxmii UAE Box Office Collection
The Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs 1.46 crore at the UAE box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Mon [9 Nov 2020] $ 44,199, Tue [10 Nov 2020] $ 25,069, Wed [11 Nov 2020] $ 20,207, Thu [12 Nov 2020] $ 35,407, Fri [13 Nov 2020] $ 41,690, Sat [14 Nov 2020] $ 17,536, Sun [15 Nov 2020] $ 11,597, Total: $ 195,705 [₹ 1.46 cr]."
Laxmii Australia Box Office Collection
The film is also performing well in Australia where it grossed Rs 70 lakh in three days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Laxmii - #Australia...Fri A$ 14,437, Sat A$ 16,020, Sun A$ 22,804, Total: A$ 129,781 [₹ 70.48 lakhs] / 52 locations @comScore."
Here's How Laxmii Fared In New Zealand, Fiji And Papua Guinea From Friday To Sunday
The horror comedy collected Rs 42.38 lakhs, Rs 17.16 lakhs and Rs 18,538 from New Zealand, Fiji and Papua Guinea respectively.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar Is Elated With The Response To His Film
Reacting to the reports of his film registering the highest opening on Disney+ Hotstar, the superstar was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I feel great. I know a lot of critics don't like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it's the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference."
