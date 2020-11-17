Laxmii Worldwide Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Unstoppable At Overseas Box Office

Laxmii UAE Box Office Collection

The Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs 1.46 crore at the UAE box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Mon [9 Nov 2020] $ 44,199, Tue [10 Nov 2020] $ 25,069, Wed [11 Nov 2020] $ 20,207, Thu [12 Nov 2020] $ 35,407, Fri [13 Nov 2020] $ 41,690, Sat [14 Nov 2020] $ 17,536, Sun [15 Nov 2020] $ 11,597, Total: $ 195,705 [₹ 1.46 cr]."

Laxmii Australia Box Office Collection

The film is also performing well in Australia where it grossed Rs 70 lakh in three days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Laxmii - #Australia...Fri A$ 14,437, Sat A$ 16,020, Sun A$ 22,804, Total: A$ 129,781 [₹ 70.48 lakhs] / 52 locations @comScore."

Here's How Laxmii Fared In New Zealand, Fiji And Papua Guinea From Friday To Sunday

The horror comedy collected Rs 42.38 lakhs, Rs 17.16 lakhs and Rs 18,538 from New Zealand, Fiji and Papua Guinea respectively.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar Is Elated With The Response To His Film

Reacting to the reports of his film registering the highest opening on Disney+ Hotstar, the superstar was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I feel great. I know a lot of critics don't like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it's the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference."