Radhe Overseas Day 4 Box Office: Salman Khan's Cop Act Delivers Good Numbers

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been raking in big numbers in the international markets despite receiving negative reviews and being the superstar's lowest-rated film on IMDb.

The film helmed by Prabhu Deva, was earlier slated to release on Eid last year. However, it got delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Amid the looming pandemic raising its ugly head this year too, the makers decided to release their film on multi-streaming platforms in India. As per reports, Salman's fans crashed the streaming websites despite the bad reviews.

Early reports state that the film continued its winning streak at the box office on Day 4 as well and raked in some good numbers. On the other hand, Radhe's three-day box office performance overseas, the Salman Khan-starrer minted a total collection of Rs 1.55 crore in Australia, Rs 27.65 lakh in New Zealand and Rs. 1.17 crore in USA. Here's the break-up of the collection.

Australia box office

Day 1- 48,706 USD [Rs. 35.77 lakh]

Day 2- 74,966 USD [Rs. 54.93 lakh]

Day 3- 88,658 USD [Rs. 64.96 lakh]

New Zealand box office

Day 1- 8,024 USD [Rs. 5.89 lakh]

Day 2- 13,607 USD [Rs. 9.97 lakh]

Day 3- 16,091 USD [Rs. 11.79 lakh]

U.S.A box office

Day 1- 55,143 USD [Rs. 40.41 lakh]

Day 2- USD 52,505 [Rs. 38.47 lakh] on Day 2

USD 52,988 [Rs. 38.82 lakh] on Day 3

U.A.E/G.C.C box office

Day 1- 1.39 million AED [Rs. 2.77 crore] Day 2- USD 52,988 [Rs. 38.82 lakhs]

On a related note, Salman recently issued an official statement in which he warned those who are pirating his film by saying that the Cyber Cell will take action against them.

The statement read, "We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don't participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell."

Radhe stars Salman Khan as cop who sets out on a mission to eradicate drug abuse in the city. The film stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.