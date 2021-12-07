Tadap Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Love Story Mints Decent Figures

Ahan Shetty made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Milan Luthria's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is an official remake of Telugu blockbuster RX 100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in leading roles.

The passionate love story which hit the big screens had a slow start at the box office, but showed an upward trend over the weekend with some good word of mouth and buzz around Ahan's impressive debut. Tadap minted a weekend collection of Rs 13.52 crore at the box office. Speaking about its performance at the box office on Monday, early estimates state that the movie collected around Rs 2.25 crore.

A report in Boxofficeindia stated, "Tadap has held up pretty well on Monday as it collects in the ₹2.25 crore nett range. The film has dropped under 50% at around 45% due to good holds at mass centres. Obviously a 30% type hold across India would have been optimum which would have taken it close to the 3 crore nett mark but this drop is a decent result for Tadap."

Despite mixed reviews from the critics, Tadap is having a steady run at the box office. Recently in a chat with The Free Press Journal, Ahan said that he is overwhelmed by the response which he has been receiving for his debut film.

The young lad was quoted as saying, "I am overwhelmed. I didn't expect this kind of response. I had been to Gaiety theatre, and when I met the audience there, it was unbelievable. I have no words to express the kind of love they gave me, Tara (Sutaria) and Milan sir (Luthria). I am filled with gratitude."

Further speaking about how his family got emotional for him, he shared, "Dad had tears in his eyes, and mom was crying. Dad said, 'Ahan, I didn't expect this from you,' in a good way, of course. It has been a long journey for me since I wanted to be an actor. I have prepared for this for the past seven to eight years, and it was great to see them so proud of me. Athiya, too, had tears in her eyes, and she said, 'I am so happy. Things are finally falling into place,' she told me."

Tadap is currently running in theatres across the country.