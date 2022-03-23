Bachchhan Paandey Day 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film Fails To Impress The Audience

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's latest release Bachchhan Paandey has failed to rake in huge moolah at the box office owing to The Kashmir Files fever which has gripped the nation. The film which opened to mixed reviews from the critics, is having a disappointing run despite its star cast being headlined by a superstar.

After minting a weekend collection of Rs 37.25 Crore (Rs 13.25 Crore on Friday, Rs 12 Crore on Saturday and Rs 12 Crore on Sunday), the gangster film witnessed a major drop in its box office figures on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a report in Box Office India, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey minted Rs 3.25 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 47 crore. With SS Rajamouli's much anticipated film RRR starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt, releasing this Friday, chances of Bachchhan Paandey minting big numbers looks slim.

Previously, in an interview with News18, Akshay had admitted that RRR might affect the box office collection of Bachchhan Paandey.

The superstar was quoted as saying, "See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Each movie will impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 per cent. It is a very unfortunate thing, but you will have to deal with it."

Speaking about Bachchhan Paandey, the film helmed by Sajid-Farhad, is a remake of Kartik Subbaraj's Tamil hit Jigarthanda. Besides Akshay Kumar, the mass entertainer also features Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in key roles.