Pathaan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: SRK's Comeback Film Shatters All Records! Will It Break Another One?

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie is performing incredibly well at the box office, breaking records with ease. His recent film is doing exceptionally well, and it is unclear what will slow it down. After a strong showing in the first two days, it is expected to continue its success on the third day. The advance booking numbers are impressive. The film is not only making massive numbers in the domestic market; it is also creating havoc overseas.

Helmed by Siharth Anand, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was released in theatres on January 25. It marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the film industry after a four-year absence and was among the most highly anticipated films of 2023. And it has surely exceeded all expectations. In just two days of its release, the film has made history, and even on a weekday, it is continuing to perform well.

Pathaan has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and the fanfare surrounding the movie is something never seen before for a Bollywood movie. The film reportedly grossed over 67.86 crores in India and 29.31 crores worldwide on its first day of release. In total, it has made 97.17 crores, or $12 million, globally. As a result, Pathaan's India business has now reached Rs 123 crore in just two days.

While a decrease in numbers is to be expected after a holiday like Republic Day, the film is still on track to have a remarkable overall performance. According to industry reports, the film has generated an astounding 14.10 crore in gross ticket sales for the third day. This figure, which represents advance bookings, was the final amount before the first screening of the day began. This is particularly impressive because today is a typical workday.

On the 2nd day, Pathaan has collected between 55 and 75 crores. It is reported that Pathaan will likely make between 80 and 100 crores on its 3rd day of running. Though nothing can be strongly predicted now, we have to wait and see.

