Pathaan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: SRK's Comeback Film Shatters All Records! Will It Break Another One?

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
is
performing
incredibly
well
at
the
box
office,
breaking
records
with
ease.
His
recent
film
is
doing
exceptionally
well,
and
it
is
unclear
what
will
slow
it
down.
After
a
strong
showing
in
the
first
two
days,
it
is
expected
to
continue
its
success
on
the
third
day.
The
advance
booking
numbers
are
impressive.
The
film
is
not
only
making
massive
numbers
in
the
domestic
market;
it
is
also
creating
havoc
overseas.
Helmed
by
Siharth
Anand,
Pathaan,
which
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham,
was
released
in
theatres
on
January
25.
It
marked
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
return
to
the
film
industry
after
a
four-year
absence
and
was
among
the
most
highly
anticipated
films
of
2023.
And
it
has
surely
exceeded
all
expectations.
In
just
two
days
of
its
release,
the
film
has
made
history,
and
even
on
a
weekday,
it
is
continuing
to
perform
well.
Pathaan
has
earned
rave
reviews
from
fans
and
critics
alike,
and
the
fanfare
surrounding
the
movie
is
something
never
seen
before
for
a
Bollywood
movie.
The
film
reportedly
grossed
over
67.86
crores
in
India
and
29.31
crores
worldwide
on
its
first
day
of
release.
In
total,
it
has
made
97.17
crores,
or
$12
million,
globally.
As
a
result,
Pathaan's
India
business
has
now
reached
Rs
123
crore
in
just
two
days.
While
a
decrease
in
numbers
is
to
be
expected
after
a
holiday
like
Republic
Day,
the
film
is
still
on
track
to
have
a
remarkable
overall
performance.
According
to
industry
reports,
the
film
has
generated
an
astounding
14.10
crore
in
gross
ticket
sales
for
the
third
day.
This
figure,
which
represents
advance
bookings,
was
the
final
amount
before
the
first
screening
of
the
day
began.
This
is
particularly
impressive
because
today
is
a
typical
workday.
On
the
2nd
day,
Pathaan
has
collected
between
55
and
75
crores.
It
is
reported
that
Pathaan
will
likely
make
between
80
and
100
crores
on
its
3rd
day
of
running.
Though
nothing
can
be
strongly
predicted
now,
we
have
to
wait
and
see.