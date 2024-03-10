Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Roar Loud During Weekend; To Cross 50Cr Today

Ajay
Devgn's
recent
release
Shaitaan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced
for
several
reasons.
After
all,
it
was
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
also
happens
to
be
Ajay
and
Madhavan's
second
tryst
with
the
horror
genre.
While
Ajay'
last
horror
flick
Bhoot
left
everyone
spooked,
Madhavan
starrer
13B
had
also
won
millions
of
hearts.
And
now,
as
Shaitaan
has
finally
hit
the
screens,
the
psychological
thriller
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
In
fact,
the
movie
has
witnessed
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
became
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024
after
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter.
It
was
followed
by
a
decent
hike
yesterday
(day
2/
Saturday)
wherein
the
movie
made
a
collection
of
Rs
18.75
crores
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
movie
to
Rs
33.5
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
witness
another
hike
today
(day
3/
Sunday)
and
is
likely
mint
Rs
18-25
crores
at
the
box
office.
It
is
evident
that
Shaitaan
will
be
crossing
Rs
50
crores
mark
at
the
box
office
during
the
opening
weekend.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 11:55 [IST]