Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Roar Loud During Weekend; To Cross 50Cr Today

Ajay Devgn's recent release Shaitaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced for several reasons. After all, it was Ajay's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also happens to be Ajay and Madhavan's second tryst with the horror genre. While Ajay' last horror flick Bhoot left everyone spooked, Madhavan starrer 13B had also won millions of hearts.

And now, as Shaitaan has finally hit the screens, the psychological thriller has opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, the movie has witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and became the second highest opener of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

It was followed by a decent hike yesterday (day 2/ Saturday) wherein the movie made a collection of Rs 18.75 crores which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 33.5 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to witness another hike today (day 3/ Sunday) and is likely mint Rs 18-25 crores at the box office. It is evident that Shaitaan will be crossing Rs 50 crores mark at the box office during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."