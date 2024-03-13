Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Its Lowest Collection; To Cross 72Cr Mark

Ajay
Devgn's
recent
release
Shaitaan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
brings
together
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
including
Ajay,
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika.
The
movie
marked
Jyotika's
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
and
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
witnessed
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
While
the
movie
saw
an
impressive
opening
weekend
and
crossed
Rs
50
crores
mark,
the
movie
saw
around
64%
drop
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday
and
minted
just
Rs
7.25
crores.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
remained
steady
yesterday
(day
5/
first
Tuesday)
with
a
minimal
dip
in
numbers
and
went
on
to
earn
Rs
6.75
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
68
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
maintain
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
today
(day
6/first
Wednesday)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
5-6
crores
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
72
crores.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
