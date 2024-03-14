Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Its Lowest Collection; To Cross 80Cr Mark

Ajay
Devgn
has
all
the
reasons
to
grin
from
ear
to
ear.
After
all,
his
recent
release
Shaitaan
has
been
doing
wonders
at
the
box
office.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
and
also
features
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
The
movie
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
and
the
trio's
performance
has
won
millions
of
hearts.
Interestingly,
as
Shaitaan
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics,
it
is
doing
a
decent
business
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
while
it
did
see
a
significant
drop
in
collection,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
have
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
6.5
crores
on
day
5
(first
Tuesday)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
6.37
crores
yesterday
(day
6/
first
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
74.12
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
min
Rs
5-6
crores
today
(day
7/
first
Thursday)
and
is
likely
to
cross
Rs
80
crores.
The
trends
also
suggest
that
Shaitaan
will
be
seen
crossing
Rs
100
crores
mark
in
India
during
the
second
weekend.
As
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Yodha
is
hitting
the
screens
on
March
15,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
be
able
to
survive
the
competition.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 9:19 [IST]