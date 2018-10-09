 »   »   »  Once Engaged Now Strangers! Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon's Romantic Pictures That You Can't Miss!

Related Articles
There was a time when the country was crazy about Raveena Tandon but she was crazy about Akshay Kumar. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry were the talk of the town.
In a joint interview in 1997, Akshay Kumar talked about Raveena Tandon to a leading daily, "We started off as friends. We got to know each other only when we went together for a few shows in America and Canada. We didn't hang out much but when I used to go for an early morning jog, she would appear at the very end when I was finishing my routine."
See all the pictures below.
Akshay-Raveena Films
Bollywood actors and ex-lovers Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon worked in many films like Mohra, Daava, Khiladiyon Ka Khildai, Barood and many others.
Mohra
Many people believed that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon fell in love during the shooting of their movie Mohra. However, both Akki and Raveena had revealed that it was not true.
Affair
There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon used to attend every occasion together and the whole Bollywood industry thought they would get married very soon.
Engagement
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were engaged and Raveena herself revealed this shocking truth in an interview to a famous film magazine.
Akshay's Promise To Raveena
According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar had said that he would marry her the day she finishes her last shoot. Raveena had also revealed that she got engaged to Akshay in a temple.
Akshay's Fears
According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar was afraid and he thought that his fan following would be reduced if the news of his engagement got public.
Akshay-Rekha
During Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's courtship phase Akshay-Raveena-Rekha starrer Khiladiyon ka Khiladi released. And it was said that Raveena was not happy with Akshay and Rekha's proximity during the shoot.
Rumours About Akshay & Rekha
It was reported that Raveena Tandon would get irritated when Rekha would allegedly force Akshay Kumar to share her home-made food and to spend time with her.
Raveena-Rekha
In an interview to a famous film magazine, Raveena Tandon had talked about the whole incident and had said, "I think Raju (Akshay Kumar) knows where to draw the line.''
Raveena's Interview
She had further added, ''If this actress knows that we are together yet gets too close to Akshay, I will get my claws into her. But Akshay knows how to handle the situation I guess."
Akshay-Shilpa
Later it was reported that Akshay Kumar was cheating on Raveena Tandon with Shilpa Shetty. According to rumours, Shilpa thought that things were not good between Akshay and Raveena and they both wanted to end this relationship.
Raveena On Akshay
In one of the past interviews, Raveena Tandon had said, Akshay Kumar proposed to every girl and she didn't blame any other woman for the break-up since it was her man who was not loyal.
Akshay's Affair
After dating Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar dated Shilpa Shetty but that relationship also ended soon. If reports are to be believed then just like Raveena even Shilpa was very serious about this relationship.
Strangers
Now both Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are leading a happy married life but they are strangers to each other now and are not on talking terms.
Marriage
Akshay Kumar is married to the very beautiful Twinkle Khanna while Raveena Tandon is married to famous businessman Anil Thadani.
Raveena was quoted as saying, "Actually, we got friendly during the American shows. Rumours of our relationship had started then but they weren't true. We officially started dating after we did a show in Amritsar around February 1995."
Not many people know that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were engaged. Raveena Tandon had herself revealed in an interview to Stardust in 1999 that Akshay Kumar had told that he would marry her the day she finishes her last shoot. Raveena had also admitted that Akshay and she had got engaged secretly in a mandir.
According to her, Akshay Kumar did not want to lose his career and female fans and that's the reason why he did not let their engagement news to be public at that time. But soon the two parted ways.
Raveena Tandon soon came to know that Akshay Kumar was cheating on her with some other Bollywood actress. It was something that had left her heartbroken!
And soon just like many Bollywood affairs this relationship too came to an end!