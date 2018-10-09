 »   »   »  Once Engaged Now Strangers! Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon's Romantic Pictures That You Can't Miss!

Akshay-Raveena Films

Bollywood actors and ex-lovers Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon worked in many films like Mohra, Daava, Khiladiyon Ka Khildai, Barood and many others.

Mohra

Many people believed that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon fell in love during the shooting of their movie Mohra. However, both Akki and Raveena had revealed that it was not true.

Affair

There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon used to attend every occasion together and the whole Bollywood industry thought they would get married very soon.

Engagement

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were engaged and Raveena herself revealed this shocking truth in an interview to a famous film magazine.

Akshay's Promise To Raveena

According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar had said that he would marry her the day she finishes her last shoot. Raveena had also revealed that she got engaged to Akshay in a temple.

Akshay's Fears

According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar was afraid and he thought that his fan following would be reduced if the news of his engagement got public.

Akshay-Rekha

During Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's courtship phase Akshay-Raveena-Rekha starrer Khiladiyon ka Khiladi released. And it was said that Raveena was not happy with Akshay and Rekha's proximity during the shoot.

Rumours About Akshay & Rekha

It was reported that Raveena Tandon would get irritated when Rekha would allegedly force Akshay Kumar to share her home-made food and to spend time with her.

Raveena-Rekha

In an interview to a famous film magazine, Raveena Tandon had talked about the whole incident and had said, "I think Raju (Akshay Kumar) knows where to draw the line.''

Raveena's Interview

She had further added, ''If this actress knows that we are together yet gets too close to Akshay, I will get my claws into her. But Akshay knows how to handle the situation I guess."

Akshay-Shilpa

Later it was reported that Akshay Kumar was cheating on Raveena Tandon with Shilpa Shetty. According to rumours, Shilpa thought that things were not good between Akshay and Raveena and they both wanted to end this relationship.

Raveena On Akshay

In one of the past interviews, Raveena Tandon had said, Akshay Kumar proposed to every girl and she didn't blame any other woman for the break-up since it was her man who was not loyal.

Akshay's Affair

After dating Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar dated Shilpa Shetty but that relationship also ended soon. If reports are to be believed then just like Raveena even Shilpa was very serious about this relationship.

Strangers

Now both Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are leading a happy married life but they are strangers to each other now and are not on talking terms.

Marriage

Akshay Kumar is married to the very beautiful Twinkle Khanna while Raveena Tandon is married to famous businessman Anil Thadani.