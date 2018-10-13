 »   »   »  When Parveen Babi Said Amitabh Bachchan Tried To KIDNAP & KILL Her!

What Exactly She Had Said

In an Interview to a film magazine, Parveen Babi had said, "Amitabh Bachchan is a super international gangster. He is after my life.''

Amitabh Kept Me On An Island

''His goons kidnapped me and I was kept on an Island where they performed a surgery on me and planted one transmitter/chip/electronic bug right under my ear."

Parveen Even Filed A police Complaint Against Amitabh

Parveen Babi even filed a police case and dragged Bachchan to Court. But the court gave Amitabh Bachchan a clean chit as it was discovered that Parveen had Schizophrenia.

When Amitabh Was Asked About Parveen's Allegations

''The nature of her illness was such that she was terrified of people and was prone to all sorts of excessive delusions and hallucinations."

We Belonged To The Same Social Circle

While paying tribute to her, Amitabh Bachchan told SKJ, "She brought in a new, bohemian kind of leading lady to the screen. We'd work on all these films and go our own way. But because we belonged to the same social circle we'd visit each other, listen to music. She was a very fun loving, light-hearted person. Always full of joie de vivre!"

I Feel Very Bad For Her

''She never interfered with anyone's work. On the sets, you barely knew she was around. She completely minded her own business. What happened to her is really sad. I feel very bad for her.''

I Took Parveen Out For Her First Live Show

''When I had my accident, they all would come to see me every single day. It was so nice of them. One never forgets the people who stick close to you at a time of crisis. I used to be very depressed at that point of time. In 1983, I took Parveen out for her first live show, and then suddenly she just disappeared!''

Parveen Lived all On Her Own

''She had a very efficient management system. Her secretary and managers were very efficient. She lived all on her own, and was very self-dependent. I sincerely feel she was a very genuine, honest and down-to-earth person, very loving and caring. And that's how I'd like to remember her.''

Why Parveen Babi Went Into Depression..

If rumours are to be believed Parveen Babi went into depression after her failed relationship with Kabir Bedi, Amitabh Bachchan and Mahesh Bhatt.