Four Bollywood Songs That Got Trolled Mercilessly, But People Secretly Enjoyed Playing Them On Loop

Garmi

Remember when the song 'Garmi' featuring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi from Street Dancer 3D released, it got trolled mercilessly on social media. Surprisingly, despite being trolled, Garmi garnered 350 millions views on YouTube and guess what? At many wedding and parties this song was played and it got people dancing to its peppy beat.

Dus Bahane 2.0

While 'Garmi' got trolled because of its crass lyrics, Baaghi 3's song 'Dus Bahane 2.0' featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor got trolled because of its bad remake. For the unversed, 'Dus Bahane 2.0' is a remake of a song of the same title from 2005 film Dus featuring Zayed Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Burjkhalifa

The list would be incomplete without mentioning this song from Raghava Lawrence's Laxmii. We're speaking about Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's peppy track 'Burjkhalifa'. A couple of months ago, when the song was unveiled on YouTube, netizens took several jibes at it, but that didn't stop the song from achieving massive popularity.

Nehu Da Vyah

While this song is not particularly from any Bollywood movie, it is a single track of Neha Kakkar, solely based on her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The song was an instant hit among the newlyweds, but it also kickstarted a meme fest on Twitter and Instagram.

Are we missing any song which you think deserves to be on the list? Tell us in the comments section below.