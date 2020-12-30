Best Bollywood Actresses Of 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Taapsee Pannu; Ladies Who Ruled Our Hearts

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone moved us to tears with her sensitive portrayal of an acid-attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Despite the inconsistent writing, the actress caught the pulse of every scene and enacted it with conviction.

Taapsee Pannu

Over the years, Taapsee has become a force to reckon with when it comes to playing powerful characters on the silver screen. It's only an actress like her who can make a restrained character emote a gamut of emotions without saying too much. In Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, Pannu delivered stupendous performance once again.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan got her math right when it comes to impressing us with her feisty performance in Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi. We cracked up each time she showcased the witty side of the late mathematician.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut as Jaya in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga pulled off a pulsating act. The actress made us think, laugh and even shed a tear or two. Well, her panga in the film was worth it.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Our eyes gleamed with delight every time Konkona Sen Sharma appeared on screen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Yes, she was that good in the film!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry with her co-star Konkona Sen Sharma was a firecracker in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. We totally loved their 'womance'!

Radhika Apte

The talented actress was compelling as the mysterious Radha in Honey Trehan's whodunnit Raat Akeli Hai. Radhika's bravura performance kept us hooked to the screen despite the slow-paced narrative of the film.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra made 2020 her year with two first-rate performances. As Anupama Banerjee in Shakuntala Devi, the actress portrayed her character's anguish and helplessness in an effective manner. A few months later, Sanya surfaced again to win our hearts as the goofy Ahana in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh delivered a breezy performance as Pinky in Anurag Basu's black comedy Ludo. The actress nailed her character in the film, and together with Rajkummar Rao, made for a fun pair to watch on screen.

Radhika Madan

The young actress has already grabbed our attention with her unconventional choice of films (Pataaka, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota). As a rebellious teenager in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, Radhika pulled off a fine performance. Her scenes with late actor Irrfan Khan made for a heartwarming watch.