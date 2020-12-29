Top Bollywood Actors Of 2020 Who Packed A Punch: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan And Others

Ajay Devgn

2020 began on a high note with Ajay Devgn's brilliant portrayal of the unsung Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare in Om Raut's historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor brought in the right amount of intensity and valour in his 100th film. No wonder, the audience couldn't stop singing 'Raa Ra-Ra-Raa' when they left the cinema halls.

Saif Ali Khan

The seasoned actor proved yet again that nobody makes playing bad on screen look as effortlessly as him. Saif who essayed the role of the main antagonist Udaybhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, succeeded in winning our hearts with his portrayal of a character who has his own set of quirks.

His next release Jawaani Jaaneman wasn't a money-spinner at the box office. But, Saif still managed to make us go 'Ole-Ole' with his flamboyant act.

Amitabh Bachchan

With his Dumbledore-beard, protruding nose, thick glasses and a hunchback-walk, the thespian left us in splits with his adorable antics in Shoojit Sircar's dramedy Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Over the years, this Chandigarh ka munda has become a dependable name when it comes to playing hatke characters on screen. Ayushmann delivered an impressive performance as a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, followed by another clap worthy act in Gulabo Sitabo in which he held his own against the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao had two releases this year- Anurag Basu's Ludo and Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. Be it playing quintessential Bollywood hero straight out of a masala potboiler in Ludo or a wastrel who finds out his true calling in Chhalaang, Rao shone bright in both the parts.

Pankaj Tripathi

Watching Pankaj Tripathi play a supportive father to Janhvi Kapoor's character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, made us give our dads the tightest hug. The same man was complete fireworks in Anurag Basu's Ludo and left us hooting for him.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter's performance in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli was bole toh...alag hi-level ka! After doing a star-crossed love story like Dhadak, the young lad surprised everyone with his bang-on tapori act in this film. Ishaan also won rave reviews for his performance in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

Sharad Kelkar

2020 proved to be a great year for Sharad Kelkar as the actor won applauses for his acting chops in two films- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi. As the warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji, Kelkar's performance spoke volumes. In Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi, it was Sharad Kelkar who turned out to be a show-stealer with his sensitive portrayal of transgender.

Kunal Kemmu

We were gobsmacked when Kunal Kemmu who always makes us go 'ha-ha' with his impeccable comic timing, turned bad for Mohit Suri's revenge thriller Malang. Well, we would love to watch him pull off some grey shades again!

Special Mention- Late Irrfan Khan

Even in a lazily-written film like Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan warmed the cockled of our hearts with his nifty acting skills. He made us laugh, he made us cry. Who knew back then that this would be his last film as an actor!

Special Mention- Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput turned out to be the real star in his swan song Dil Bechara which released this year. With a heart-wrenching performance for the last time, the actor bid us goodbye too soon.