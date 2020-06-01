    For Quick Alerts
      Wajid Khan's Bond With Salman Khan: Why He Considered The Superstar As His 'Big Brother'!

      On Monday morning (June 1, 2020), Bollywood woke up to the shattering news of the demise of music composer-singer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. Reportedly, he passed away because of kidney ailments at Surana hospital in Mumbai.

      Speaking about Wajid's entry in Bollywood, he debuted as a music composer with his elder brother Sajid Khan with Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Since then, the music composer-duo teamed up with Salman Khan on various films, and gave us chartbuster songs.

      Wajid Khan shared a great camaraderie with Salman, and in one of the events in the past, he even addressed the superstar as his 'big brother'.

      When Wajid Khan Spoke About His Bond With Salman Khan

      "Everyone has to struggle in the initial stages of their career, and I have always considered Salman as my big brother because he has the skill of picking the right talent," the late music composer said about the Dabangg actor.

      In another interview, Wajid was quoted as saying, "The kind of songs we gave him, he selected all of them from 'Lagan Lagi' of Tere Naam, (songs for) Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, even 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain;. One man selecting all these songs can't be a fluke."

      Wajid Khan On The One Thing Which He Learnt From Salman Khan

      He revealed, "The one thing that I have learnt from him is that he never underestimates anyone. Even when he meets young talents, he gives them a chance and goes out of the way for the deserving and luckily, we got a chance to start our journey with him and deliver several hits together."

      Sajid-Wajid And Salman Khan Delivered Many Chartbuster Songs

      Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated with Salman Khan, and even credited their success to the superstar. From Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger to the Dabangg franchise, Sajid-Wajid gave Salman some of his biggest hits when it comes to music.

      This Was Wajid's Last Collaboration With Salman Khan

      Salman's latest track 'Bhai Bhai', which released on Eid, was also composed by Sajid-Wajid. Unfortunately, this turned out to be Wajid Khan's last collaboration with the Bollywood star.

      Meanwhile, Salman Khan Mourned Wajid Khan's Demise With An Emotional Note

      The superstar wrote in a tweet, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..."

