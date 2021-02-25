Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 Times The Actor Made Us Say 'Vaah! Performance Ho Toh Aisi'

"I'm always told I'm the guy who hasn't got what I deserve. There are a lot of people who've hit big numbers, but their talent is average. Different people have different graphs. You just have to keep working and something will hit the right note. And that's when it'll happen. With me, it's been a wait. And that's changed me as a person. I've become process-oriented, instead of result-oriented," Shahid Kapoor had candidly admitted in an interview with GQ magazine a few years ago.

From a background dancer to becoming one of the top leading actors in Bollywood, Shahid's 17-year-old journey in Bollywood has seen its share of ups and downs. And when you have marvellous actors like Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azim for parents, the exceptations increase doublefold. While the debate on the infamous N-word continues to raise its ugly head time and again, Sasha, as his fans call him, is a classic example of how even industry kids have to go through the grind to make a mark in the showbiz.

In the last couple of years, Shahid has proved to his naysayers that there's more than him than just doing 'Ishq Vishq' on screen. As the handsome hunk turns 40 today (February 25, 2021), we bring you five best performances of Shahid who proves his versatility as an actor.

Aditya (Jab We Met) If Kareena Kapoor Khan as the boisterous Geet in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met left us smiling, Shahid Kapoor made our hearts flutter as the reclusive Aditya who is in search of a rhyme and reason in his life. He was a perfect foil to Kareena's exuberance. Charlie & Guddu (Kaminey) Vishal Bhardwaj took Bollywood's favourite formula of twin brothers and presented Shahid in a never-seen before avatar in his pulp fiction Kaminey. The actor was brilliant as he fleeted between the two characters, the lisping Charlie and the stammering Guddu. Haider (Haider) In 2014, Shahid Kapoor reunited once again with Vishal Bhardwaj for Haider, a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet'. And boy, the young star impressed everyone with his 'chutzpah'. In fact, Shahid's long monologue in the film still gives us goosebumps even today. Tommy Singh (Udta Punjab) Shahid Kapoor's alpha male act as the coke-snorting rock star Tommy Singh aka Gabru, got us high! The actor pulled out a stupendous performance and proved his mettle as a versatile actor. Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh) Shahid Kapoor delivered his career's biggest blockbuster with Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh in 2019. Keeping aside all the controversy regarding the nature of Shahid's character in this Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, one simply can't deny that the actor dug himself deep in every emotion to its extreme to make his character in the film more real. A teetotaler in real life, Shahid's portrayal of an alcoholic doctor was on point.

Out of these films, which is your pick when it comes to Shahid Kapoor's best performance on screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

