Shahid Kapoor Makes A Public Request To Impress Wife Mira Rajput After She Fires Him For This Reason
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable Bollywood couples whose cute banter on social media always makes us smile. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor shared a hilarious message on his Instagram page to 'please' his wife Mira, after she gave him a suggestion with respect to his choice of films.
Shahid Kapoor Has A Request For Filmmakers
Talking about how Mira has fired him for not doing entertainers which are fun and in which he can dance, Shahid wrote, "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause."
Mira Rajput Has This To Say About Shahid's Open Invitation
Reposting Shahid's post on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, "Unbelievable".
Mira Rajput's Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Films
Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Shahid had opened up about how his wife had reacted after watching Udta Punjab. "We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You're not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!" the actor had told the magazine. Shahid had further revealed that his wife was starstruck after watching Kabir Singh.
After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's next is the sports drama Jersey which also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is a Hindi remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. Jersey revolves around a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
