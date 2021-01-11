Shahid Kapoor Makes A Public Request To Impress Wife Mira Rajput After She Fires Him For This Reason

Shahid Kapoor Has A Request For Filmmakers

Talking about how Mira has fired him for not doing entertainers which are fun and in which he can dance, Shahid wrote, "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause."

Mira Rajput Has This To Say About Shahid's Open Invitation

Reposting Shahid's post on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, "Unbelievable".

Mira Rajput's Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Films

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Shahid had opened up about how his wife had reacted after watching Udta Punjab. "We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You're not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!" the actor had told the magazine. Shahid had further revealed that his wife was starstruck after watching Kabir Singh.