Shah Rukh Khan On Not Having Privacy In Life: I Would Like To Die As A Star; I Am Like A 'Fakir' [Flashback]

Ever since Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with alleged drug case, one thing that has been seized from Shah Rukh Khan and his family is their privacy. The Khan parivaar is constantly under media scan and their each and every action is being highlighted in media. Amid all the hullabaloo around Aryan's drug case, an old interview of Shah Rukh has surfaced on social media, wherein he spoke about how he looks at his hard-earned success.

While speaking to Rediff, Shah Rukh had said, "People ask me if I miss living a normal life, since I don't have privacy, and I tell them I don't want to have a normal life. I want people standing outside my house, I want to be loved by them. I have been fortunate enough to live like a star for 25 years and I would like to die as a star."

Shah Rukh further added that he is not attached or enamoured to his success at all, and people who work with him are aware of that. He went on to add, "I'm like a fakir in my personal life."

The Darr actor further asserted that he never had the time to enjoy the money that he has.

"It doesn't seem like it, but my family and I have a very simplistic lifestyle. I have never sat down with my management and said my rating is falling. I am very easy about the financial part of my life," averred Shah Rukh.

There's no denying that millions of fans have come out in his support after Aryan Khan's arrest, but it is equally true that owing to his son controversy, his image has been affected.