When Shah Rukh Khan Said 'I Know People In The Industry Who Don't Like My Film For Personal Reasons'

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero tanked at the box office, audiences have been waiting for his next release Pathan, with the hope that the superstar will set the silver screen on fire with his comeback. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh, wherein he had dropped subtle hints about people from industry who criticise his films because of personal reasons.

In 2011, when Ra.One hit the theatres, it received mixed response from the critics. When Shah Rukh was asked about the same, he had said that he doesn't feel persecuted by critics' attitude. For 20 years, he has had the luxury of being appreciated by the audiences unconditionally.

"I don't mind people criticising my films. But when things get personal, I don't like it. I know for every 50 people in the industry who don't like my film for personal reasons, there are 30 million people out there who love it," said the My Name Is Khan actor while speaking to Rediff.

In the same interview, Shah Rukh also said that rather than reading scripts of the films, he focuses on who's directing him and gives his nod to any project on the basis of the same.

"When I sign on a film, I don't ask too many questions about the story. There are times I may not look at the script even. Everyone working with me, including my wife Gauri, had read the script of My Name Is Khan but for me, an opportunity to work with Karan again was good enough. Even Karan told me, 'Look, everyone has read the script, could you glance through it at least?'" said the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor.

Coming back to Pathan, the film is bankrolled by YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also casts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

