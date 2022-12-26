When Salman Khan Reacted To Troll's Claim About 'Secret Family, Wife Noor & Daughter In Dubai'

Salman Khan Birthday: When it comes to ruling the box office with his films, a few actors can compete with Salman Khan. He is considered one of the rarest superstars in Bollywood, who can deliver blockbusters at any point of time. Be it Dabangg or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Bigg Boss host has set the box office on fire with his masala entertainers. His fans have already started the countdown as their favourite star will turn a year older on Tuesday (December 27).

While his professional life continues to be the talk of the town, Salman Khan made headlines last year when he addressed the rumours about his 'wife Noor and a 17-year-old-daughter in Dubai'.

WHAT SALMAN KHAN SAID ABOUT 'WIFE & DAUGHTER' RUMOURS

Salman Khan, who appeared in Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch, responded to the trolls, who took a jibe at him on different things including his films and lifestyle. Arbaaz, while talking to his elder brother, read a post where the user claimed that Salman Khan had a 'secret family' in Dubai. The user said that the Race 3 star has a wife named Noor and a 17-year-daughter in the UAE.

Salman Khan was taken aback when he heard the post, asking Arbaaz Khan about the person it was directed at. When Arbaaz mentioned that the user was talking about him, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai responded in his own style.

Putting an end to the baseless rumours, the actor said in Hindi, "These people are very well-informed. Yeh sab befizool ki baatein hai. Do such people think that I will reply to them about my life? I live in Hindustan, in Mumbai's Galaxi Apartments, with my dad (Salim Khan) living above me. Entire country knows where I live."

SALMAN KHAN BIRTHDAY PLANS

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor, while interacting with Maniesh Paul, revealed his birthday plans. He confirmed that he won't be available in the country on his birthday. When Maniesh Paul asked him about fans lining up outside Galaxy Apartments to wish him, Salman Khan said that he won't in Mumbai on the day.

Even though he might not be present in the country, Salman Khan's fan clubs have made special preparations for his birthday. Every actor craves to have a fan following like him, isn't it?

SALMAN KHAN UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, B-town's Bhaijaan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will share screen space with Pooja Hegde, Venkatash, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill in the action comedy film. The much-awaited flick will hit the silver screens on Eid 2023.

Salman also has the third installment of Tiger franchise in his kitty. The action thriller co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will arrive in the cinema halls on Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make a special appearance in Tiger 3, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The actor is currently busy with Bigg Boss 16, which recently received an extension of four weeks. The grand finale will now air in February 2023.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Salman Khan in advance.