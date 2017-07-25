 »   »   » OUCH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's EX Salman Khan To Be BLAMED? Abhishek Bachchan's Film Gets DELAYED!

The upcoming months are going to be quite busy for both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, as the duo will be busy with the shooting of their respective films.

However, the latest update suggest that the upcoming project of Mr Bachchan gets delayed and the reason is none other than Salman Khan. Wanna know how? We will tell you!

Here's How Salman Came Between Abhishek & His Upcoming Project, 'Lefty' A source told DNA, "Prabhu is directing Dabangg 3 now and he will be busy with Salman's film until mid next year. He has to work on the Lefty script and it doesn't seem to go on floors in the next one and half years at least." On A Similar Note, Presenting You Some Rare Pictures Of Salman & Abhishek Don't know whether you remember or not, but Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan had worked together in a film, titled as 'Phir Milenge'. Salman-Abhishek's Candid Click A candid click of Salman Khan & Abhishek Bachchan from the Phir Milenge event. At The Football League Match Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a frame at the football league match, which was attended by many Bollywood celebs. Awww! At the same football league match, Salman & Abhishek were seen sharing a hug and left everyone surprised. At An Award Show When Salman & Abhishek shared a stage together at an award gala. How Sweet! Seen here is Salman Khan hugging Abhishek Bachchan at the same award gala. Salman-Abhishek In One Frame Abhishek Bachchan & Salman Khan captured in same frame, when the duo was spotted at the music launch of Phir Milenge.

NO REGRETS! When Anushka Shetty Chose Prabhas Over Ajay Devgn

Coming back to Abhishek's work front, the actor will soon kick-start the shoot of his another upcoming project, Paltan.