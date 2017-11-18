 »   »   » OH GOSH! Has Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Left Sara Ali Khan STRESSED?

The year 2018 is going to be quite interesting as we will get to see two star kids making their Bollywood debut.

Jhanvi Kapoor

We are talking about Janhvi Kapoor who is debuting with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak and Sara Ali Khan who is playing the female lead in Abhishek Kapoor's Kapoor.

Lately, these two gorgeous girls are being pitting against each other even before their debut film hits the marquee and this person has revealed that all these comparisons have caused Sara a lot of stress. Scroll down to read more...

Ekta Kapoor's Shocking Revelation Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Sara's debut film Kedarnath revealed that Sara is quited stressed because of all the comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor. Too Much Stress Happening She said, "We are just adding pressure to their lives. Let's leave those poor kids alone. They'll go mad. They have come here to become actors. " Ekta Had To Take Sara To The Temple As A Stressbuster "Sara is anyway very stressed and she was so tense that I had taken her to the temple. She is a very hard-working actress and such a sweet kid. They'll (Sara and Jhanvi) both come and take their destinies forward," quipped Ekta. What Sridevi Had Said About Constant Comparisons Between Sara & Janhvi The diva was quoted as saying to Mid-Day, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time." They Can Still Be Friends! She had added, "You don't have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work."

Well, we hope Sara pays a heed to Sridevi's words! Meanwhile, do you guys think it's correct to compare them even before their debut film?