 »   »   » Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Skipped Deepika Padukone's Party & The Reason Is NOT Ranveer Singh!

What Cold Vibes? Instead, Ranveer Is In Awe Of His Co-Star Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with a magazine, Ranveer recently said, "Shahid is a wonderful new addition to the team. And it is wonderful to have a solid actor to pay off. And we have a great time collaborating on the sets.



Each shot require everybody to pour in a lot more than they usually do. So even though each shot takes four hours to set up, in that four hours we discover which direction to take a scene in or we learn our lines or we prepare to give that shot. So it is a very involved process.



But yes I am very pleased to get to know Shahid. He has a very shaant zen like vibe. And he is very easy to work with. Sanjay sir, Shahid and I are always laughing and whatever it is that we are doing, however hard the work is we don't forget to laugh."





