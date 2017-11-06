 »   »   » Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Skipped Deepika Padukone's Party & The Reason Is NOT Ranveer Singh!

Ever since the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is out, there have been several reports doing the rounds about cold vibes between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It was said that the latter is upset with Ranveer for stealing away the limelight in the trailer.
The fact that Shahid was missing at Deepika Padukone's recently thrown party added more fuel to the fire. However, we bring you the real reason why Shahid had to give the bash a miss! Read on to know more...
He Wasn't In Town
Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are out of town for some family thing. That's the reason why he had to skip the party.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Absence
The director is busy finishing the shoot and edit of the film since the release date is inching closer. That's why he couldn't make it to Deepika's party. Ranveer was there, so all's well.
It Was Bhansali Who Asked Deepika To Attend The 3D Trailer Launch Event
A trade source says, "At the Padmavati 3D trailer launch, Deepika Padukone was asked to go by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself as her date was with him. She was finishing some patchwork but he asked her to attend the event and complete her shoot after that. The moment she got done she left for the Padmavati shoot. Nobody questions Bhansali and she has worked with him in three films and understands where he's coming from."
He Has Plans To Promote All The Three Actors
The source further quips, "The filmmaker is very clear on what he wants and there's apparently a marketing strategy that the three of them will be promoted at different dates. A promotional schedule has been chalked out and Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's teams have been informed about who will attend what and where; so what was the fuss about? Shahid was not upset at all."
SLB Takes The Final Call & Not The Actors
"Stars who work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali know that he controls the publicity and the actors have no hand in it at all. Nor was Ranveer Singh upset as he and Deepika Padukone were seen flirting with each other on Instagram just yesterday after he put up a picture of his," adds the source.
RIP Rumours
The source says, "It is a known fact that apart from the filmmaker himself, SLB Films is a strong production house in the industry and even the biggest of stars follow what they are told to do by them. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a director that most stars want to work with and also respect him immensely.
Bhansali decides who attends Padmavati events. It was he who decided that Deepika Padukone too should attend the 3D trailer launch event on the day she was shooting for Padmavati. The actress merely followed what she was asked to do by her director. All three actors are very professional and will always obey their director's requests whom they love and respect."
What Cold Vibes? Instead, Ranveer Is In Awe Of His Co-Star Shahid Kapoor
In an interview with a magazine, Ranveer recently said, "Shahid is a wonderful new addition to the team. And it is wonderful to have a solid actor to pay off. And we have a great time collaborating on the sets.
Each shot require everybody to pour in a lot more than they usually do. So even though each shot takes four hours to set up, in that four hours we discover which direction to take a scene in or we learn our lines or we prepare to give that shot. So it is a very involved process.
But yes I am very pleased to get to know Shahid. He has a very shaant zen like vibe. And he is very easy to work with. Sanjay sir, Shahid and I are always laughing and whatever it is that we are doing, however hard the work is we don't forget to laugh."
Coming back to Padmavati, the film is slated to release on 1st December.