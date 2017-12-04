 »   »   » It's So AWKWARD! Here's What Kareena Kapoor Did To Avoid Shahid Kapoor At An Award Show

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor avoided an awkward encounter at a recently held award function. The actors, who dated in the past, are not on talking terms now.

A source told a leading news agency recently what happened exactly at the awards nights. Read all the details below.

When Shahid Arrived At The Red Carpet "First, Shahid arrived on the red carpet and he got some pictures taken with Varun Dhawan and Pratiek Babbar.'' Soon Kareena Entered ''Then, he went on to speak with them. By the time he was chatting with them, Kareena entered.'' Her PR Manager Informed Kareena About Shahid ''She posed for a few pictures and was about to give a byte when her PR manager realised that Shahid too was around to speak to the press." He Quickly Got Kareena Out The source added it was credit to both of them who saved things before it got awkward: "He quickly got Kareena to move out.'' Kareena Apologised ''The actress apologised to the media and went off. Later, Shahid addressed the press.'' Shahid Waited ''To his credit, Shahid patiently waited till Kareena left, and then quietly walked up to give his bites.'' Those Who Have Come Late Kareena Kapoor fell in love with Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Fida. Their Affair They dated for 3 years from 2004 - 2007. The reason of their break-up is still unknown.

Now, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid is living a happy life with wife Mira Rajput.

