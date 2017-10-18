 »   »   » HERE'S WHAT THEY SAW! Guests At Salman Khan's Diwali Party CLAIM He Is DATING Katrina Kaif AGAIN

Salman Khan Diwali Party: Katrina Kaif was special guest; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

A lot has been written about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's friendship. But if recent rumours are to be believed, the ex-lovers are dating again.

Well, the guests, who attended the Khan's Diwali party, certainly think so! Want to know what they saw at the bash? Then keep on reading.

Katrina Is Very Close To Salman's Family According to Bollywood Hungama, Katrina is also very close to his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma and the star's closeness to the actress was perceptible when the two hung out together majority of the time at Salman, Alvira and Arpita's Diwali party. Why Iulia Vantur Was Missing From The Party However, an important absentee was Salman Khan's close friend Iulia Vantur who was missing from the bash. Katrina Was Dressed As A Bride At Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party, when Katrina Kaif came attired resplendently (almost like a bride) in pink and gold, the question of everybody's lips was - where was Salman's close friend Iulia Vantur? She was in Romania getting her visa renewed but interestingly, it was close to expiry date but had not expired. Why Iulia Left... Why did Iulia leave in such a hurry on the same day as Salman threw his Diwali party? Not that she was missed much as Katrina mingled with the guests as it were her own party. Katrina Spent Most Of The Time With Salman Apparently, most of the time the actress spent was with Salman. They seemed like a couple and tongues started wagging the next day that Salman and Katrina were back together. Katrina appears to be happy as she basks in their renewed closeness today. Katrina Turned Down Akshay's Kesari For Salman Another big reason for people to that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are back together is the fact that she turned down a big film like Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar for Salman. Inside Details

Salman was to do Kesari produced by Karan Johar but opted out for reasons of his own. Katrina was approached to act as Akshay's wife in the film but she had to politely decline because of Salman's fall out with Karan and Akshay and the role finally has gone to Parineeti Chopra. It was completely her decision as Salman has never interfered in her career choices till now and never will. When Love Happened...Again It was during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria that Katrina and Salman became close again. Speculation started when Salman posted a pic of him and Katrina from Tiger Zinda Hai during their Austria shoot in March on his social media. Salman Spoke To Aditya Chopra For Katrina Buzz is, that it was Salman who spoke to Aditya Chopra and got her a role in Thugs Of Hindostan at the last moment when negotiations with Shraddha Kapoor fell through.

