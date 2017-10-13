 »   »   » Why Salman Khan Is SKEPTICAL About Negative Roles? He Had Once REJECTED Shahrukh Khan's Baazigar Too

Ever since producer Ramesh Taurani had confirmed that Salman Khan would be seen playing a negative character on screen for the first time in his career, in his film, Race 3, fans can't hold back their excitement!

However, according to a leading daily, Salman is quite skeptical about playing the villain's role in Race 3 and the role has now gone to his friend Aditya Pancholi. However it's not the first time, Salmna rejected a good film owing to his negative character!



Salman Had Rejected Baazigar Believe it or not, Salman Khan had turned his back on the legendary role of Vicky Malhotra, literally handing Shahrukh Khan one of his biggest career hits on a plate.

Other Films Of SRK, Rejected By Salman A very few of you must be aware of the fact that Chak De! India was also offered to Salman Khan but he rejected the film saying that he's not happy with the title of the film.

DDLJ Surprised? Well you should be! Salman Khan had also rejected the iconic role of 'Raj' that made Shahrukh Khan, a superstar overnight!

Josh! Reportedly, Salman Khan didn't want to play the role of brother of his then ladlove, Aishwarya Rai and the the role ultimately went to Shahrukh Khan.

Kal Ho Na Ho Rumours were rife that Salman was approached for Saif Ali Khan's role in Kal Ho Na Ho but owing to his old feud with Shahrukh, he clearly denied to be a part of the film!

Salman, On The Work Front On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif and the film is all set to release during Christmas this year!

Salman's Last Film Was A Flop Salman's last film, Tubelight proved as a disaster at the box-office. So now, all eyes are on his next, which will be out-and-out action-packed film.



Coming back to Race 3, the film also casts Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in the key roles. The film will be directed by Remo D'Souza.