 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan Having SLEEPLESS Nights; Not Happy With The Attention Janhvi Kapoor Is Getting!

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor want to rule Bollywood one day. Karan Johar revealed the first look of Janvhi's upcoming film Dhadak and people loved it.

But Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is having sleepless nights because of all the attention Janhvi Kapoor is getting. Want to know the inside details? Then scroll down.



Sara's Friends Are Talking About Janvhi As per Deccan Chronicle, "Her friends and peer group are talking about how good Janhvi's look in the poster with Ishaan Khatter is.''

Even When Sara Is Working With A Bigger Star ''Despite Sara having a bigger co-star in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is not much on the radar.''

Ekta Kapoor Took Her To Temple ''Sara has been so stressed that producer Ekta Kapoor took her to a temple to calm her frayed nerves.''

Amrita Singh Is Also Stressed ''Amrita also has been a bit stressed, and hence has had a discussion with director Abhishek Kapoor as well.''

Only A Good Film Will Make A Difference ''He spoke to the mother and daughter, explaining that in the end, only a good film will make a difference."

Kedarnath's Story Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath.

Details About Janhvi's Film Janhvi's debut film Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.



Keep watching this space for more updates.



Also Read: HIDING A SECRET! What's Cooking Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan?