salman-khan-is-extremely-upset-with-ranbir-kapoor

Recently, it was reported that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is keen to rope in Ranbir Kapoor in his next project titled as 'Devil'. Mumbai Mirror has earlier quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan's next with Ajay (Devgn), which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan (Kumar, producer)."

We hear that when Salman learnt about this project of Ranbir, he was anything but happy. 'Devil' is a popular character of Salman Khan from his movie, Kick, and the superstar is not happy with Ranbir featuring in the film with the same title.

An entertainment website reported a source close to the matter saying, "Salman does not like Ranbir very much. If he plays the lead role in Devil Movie and both films are released around then there will be confusion in the mind of the people. When Salman heard about Devil's making, he felt strange."

However, it is not confirmed yet whether Ranbir and Sandeep have agreed to collaborate for this project. In case, if the duo agrees to do 'Devil' together, it would be interesting to see if Salman will let them go ahead with the title or will choose to interfere.

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Dabangg 3. The film is helmed by Prabhudeva and it also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in the prominent roles. The film also marks the début of Mahesh Manjhrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjhrekar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.