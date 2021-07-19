Latest Update On Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 With Pankaj Tripathi Will Have You Super Excited!

Akshay Kumar is on a roll! The actor has multiple projects in his kitty and needless to mention that his work schedule is pretty tight! Among all his upcoming projects, we got our hands on the latest update of his film Oh My God 2, wherein he will share screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

According to an entertainment portal, the actor has allotted fifteen days for the film's shoot owing to his hectic schedule.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "The makers are looking to start Oh My God 2 from the end of August. The journey will start with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam for the first few days, whereas Akshay Kumar, who plays a God in this film, will join the shoot a month later. He has approximately 15 days of work in this film and is eager to play God again."

The source further added that much like the first part, Akshay plays a key role in the entire conflict of the film.

"Akshay usually takes 30 to 354 days to complete a mid-budget film, however, given the template of Oh My God franchise, he will complete his portions in a span of 15 to 20 days," the source added.

The film is being bankrolled by Akshay with Ashwin Varde.

With respect to work, apart from Oh My God 2, Akshay has Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj lined up for release.