Is Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri All Set To Be Launched Next Month?

Latest reports suggest that superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri next month. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri. Reportedly, she will make her Bollywood debut with a romantic drama and no expense is being spared for her grand launch.

Pinkvilla quoted a trade source as saying, "Alizeh has been taking acting, dancing and drama lessons for over two years and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting. Salman, Atul and Alvira will launch Alizeh next month in a movie produced by Salman Khan Productions and Atul and Alvira's production house Reel Life Productions."

The source further added that being a devoted uncle, Salman is extremely involved in each and every niece and nephew of his and currently, he is taking personal interest in Alizeh's debut. He is very fond of Alizeh and always up to date on her training process.

Antim Day 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Registers Jump In Business

"Right now they are in the process of finalising everything from the director to the rest of the cast. Everything is under wraps as Salman wants to make the announcement himself. The film will be of the romantic genre. Alizeh is stunningly beautiful, talented and has her own persona and it will be exciting to see her work her magic on screen," added the source.

The source also added that Alizeh has been undergoing acting and dancing lessons since 2018, and her parents are actively involved in her launch as it will be a grand one from the Khandaan.

Antim: The Final Truth Movie Review: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Combo Is A Wholesome Entertaining Package