Did Shah Rukh Khan Really Ditch Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Party?

Last night, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday and the who's who of B-Town were spotted at his star-studded birthday bash. We saw celebrities like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, etc., at the party, but one prominent name did not make any appearance at the red carpet! And that name is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, best friend of Karan Johar.

Did Shah Rukh ditch Karan's birthday bash? Well, that's what we thought until we learnt that he was indeed a part of Karan's one of the most memorable days.

"Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan's birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's reception party as well," a source informed India Today.

On a related note, both Gauri and Aryan Khan were clicked by paparazzi outside the YRF studio, where Karan rang in his 50th birthday in the presence of his friends from the film industry.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently engrossed in the shooting of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Apart from Dunki, he also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in his kitty. Not so long ago, he was spotted in Spain for the shooting of the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is slated to arrive in the theatres on January 25, 2023.